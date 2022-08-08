Scott Pendlebury On Opposition Fans Starting To Like Collingwood
With Marty Sheargold.
Another win, another Monday morning with Scott Pendlebury on the Marty Sheargold Show!
Marty asked Pendles if he had noticed a shift in opposition supporters towards Collingwood this year.
He acknowledged that the tide is turning towards the Pies this year.
“I’ve had a lot of people just say, "we actually enjoy watching you", I know that’s huge because everyone hates us!”
