Scott Pendlebury On Reaching Out To Adam Treloar Before The Grand Final

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury joined Dead Set Legends this morning and confirmed he reached out to his former teammate Adam Treloar before the Grand Final.

Treloar was famously traded from the Magpies to the Bulldogs at the end of last season as a result of Collingwood's tight salary cap situation.

Pendlebury said that he send Treloar a message following the preliminary final and hope he receives a premiership medal on Saturday night.

"Yeah I did after the prelim," Pendlebury said.

"I hope he can go out there and get a medal.

"He's obviously part of our group in 2018 which was a pretty special group, so we've all kept in contact.

"As I said, yeah, I wish him nothing but the best on Saturday night."

