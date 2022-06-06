Scott Pendlebury On The Controversial Goal Line Free Kick
On the Marty Sheargold Show
Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury acknowledged that joining the Marty Sheargold Show is becoming a good omen!
The Pies have won three on the trot after a gripping four point win over Hawthorn.
Pendles was asked about his take on the controversial decision from yesterday's game where Hawthorn were awarded a free kick on the the goal line.
Darcy Moore was penalised for sliding in from the non-officiating umpire over 50 metres away.
“I wasn’t quite sure what it was for…”
“We know they are going to make mistakes, players make mistakes.”
“I feel like every week the umpires, we don’t want to talk about them, but they are being more and more topical.”