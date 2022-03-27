Scott Pendlebury On The Fire Evacuation At The MCG On Saturday

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury joined Marty Sheargold in the studio this morning following the Pies big win over Adelaide on the weekend.

Aside from the Pies impressive performance, the main headline from the game was the bizarre evacuation alarm that temporarily stopped the game.

Pendles ran us through what happened from his perspective.

"It was pretty scary for us because you could see everyone evacuating the stadium..."

