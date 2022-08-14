Scott Pendlebury On The Sydney Crowd Booing Jack Ginnivan

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury addressed the controversial situation that arose at the SCG yesterday.

The Sydney crowd weren't so welcoming towards Jack Ginnivan when he appeared on the big screen after being subbed out with a hamstring injury.

Pendlebury gave the Sydney crowd the benefit of the doubt that they didn't know Ginnivan was injured.

“I’d like to think that people didn’t know that he’d been subbed out.”

“I’d like to think the people out there wouldn’t boo an injured player. Surely not.”

Pendles also touched on Taylor Adams Tweet labelling the crowd 'grubs'.

“Tay gets fired up at the best of times!”