Scott Pendlebury On The Treatment Of Jack Ginnivan

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury touched on the harsh treatment of Jack Ginnivan this morning on the Marty Sheargold Show.

Ginnivan wasn't awarded a number of controversial free kicks again on the weekend after attracting attention earlier this year for drawing head high contact.

Pendlebury said that it feels like Ginnivan is being officiated under a different set of rules to every other player.

“Yeah, it’s a bizarre situation…”

LISTEN HERE:

“It does feel for some reason every time he gets the ball it’s a different set of rules.”

“And it shouldn’t feel like that.

“I give you the hot tip, he’s certainly not the only guy in the AFL that knows how to shrug a tackle.”

Pendles went on to commend the 19 year-old for his performance on Saturday.

“In light of that, he played a fantastic game. He kicked three great goals.”