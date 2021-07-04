Scott Pendlebury Outlines His Coaching Ambitions

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury joined the Sunday Rub this afternoon ahead of the Magpies' clash with St Kilda.

Ross Lyon posed the question if Pendlebury was interesting in taking up coaching once his playing days are over.

Pendlebury said that he plans to moving into coaching, but conceded that he wouldn't do his apprenticeship at Collingwood.

"It's something I do want to do," Pendlebury said.

LISTEN HERE:

"I think for me it's really important that you do actually step away from the football club for a point of time, just to get a different view and a different perspective on things."

"I think the best thing for me is to step away, see a different club. I'd like to coach my own team.

"Then if the opportunity ever presents (to) come back as senior coach of Collingwood, I'd certainly look at it."

Catch the full chat with Scott Pendlebury: