Scott Pendlebury Says The AFL Should Get Rid Of The Centre Bounce

Marty Sheargold Show

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury says that the AFL should get rid of the centre bounce.

"Just throw it up… if the umpire does it perfect all day, you don’t leave the game going 'the umpires nailed it today'," Pendles said on the Marty Sheargold Show.

"Just throw it up, let’s go, let the game go, never have to worry about getting it called back."

Pendles also discussed Jack Ginnivan’s goal of the year contender, Freo’s flag credentials and more.

Rudi Edsall

2 May 2022

Rudi Edsall

