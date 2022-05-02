Scott Pendlebury Says The AFL Should Get Rid Of The Centre Bounce

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury says that the AFL should get rid of the centre bounce.

LISTEN HERE:

"Just throw it up… if the umpire does it perfect all day, you don’t leave the game going 'the umpires nailed it today'," Pendles said on the Marty Sheargold Show.

"Just throw it up, let’s go, let the game go, never have to worry about getting it called back."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Pendles also discussed Jack Ginnivan’s goal of the year contender, Freo’s flag credentials and more.

CATCH THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!