Scott Thompson Announces His Retirement

Veteran North Melbourne defender Scott Thompson has announced his retirement.

Thompson will play out the remainder of the season before hanging up the boots.

The 33 year old has played 238 games since being drafted in 2007.

North Melbourne GM of football Cameron Joyce spoke glowingly of Thompson's contribution to the club.

“When it comes to our famed ‘Never Beaten’ mantra, Scott epitomises it more than any other,” Joyce said.

“He is a player that will never lie down, and always gives his all out on the field.

“Scott’s determination, durability, competitiveness and grit can never be questioned and he sets a terrific standard for all our players.

“Scott’s contribution to our club on and off the field cannot be underestimated,” Joyce continued.

"It’s been an incredible career and a testament to his character and drive.

“We thank him and his family for their commitment to our great club and wish them all the best for the future.”