Screaming Jets Release New Video For 'Shivers' With New EP Release

Ahead of their performance at Triple M's Oztober Garage Session this week, Aussie favourites Screaming Jets have released a new video for their hit single Shivers.

The renewed video is the coincide with the release of their brand new EP, Bitter Pill 2020, out now.

Having new found time on their hands this year, Screaming Jets have reworked their classic hits for the new EP Bitter Pill including this new version of Shivers, along with the brand new video, made in isolation.

Watch:



Bitter Pill is out now, get it and all stuff Screaming Jets here

Screaming Jets are performing at the October Garage Session this Thursday 15th October with Canberra band Hands Like Houses.

