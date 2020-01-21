The Gladstone Regional Council are supporting Gladstone Festivals and Events and Boyne Tannum HookUp to jointly host Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour; which is a marine debris sculpting competition. The competition will begin at the start of the Gladstone Harbour Festival and finish at the HookUp, with the exhibition location being announced in March.

Gladstone Regional Council Manager for Events and Entertainment Kim Roberts said “Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour is encouraging people to “HookUp at the Harbour Festival” by activating new spaces, further engaging people in environmental awareness, exciting them with artistic creativity and increasing tourists to our Region.”

There will be two winners decided on; a judge’s choice and a people’s choice, who will both win holidays to Heron Island. The perfect prize for the competition, showcasing an amazing local attraction that also supports marine health and education around marine debris.

The Gladstone Harbour Festival and Boyne Tannum HookUp want your help to raise awareness about the global problem of marine debris. We are looking for original and inspiring sculptures from people around the country to feature in the annual Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour competition.

To get creating, find your application form and rules here - entry forms must be submitted by 8th March 2020