SDRC Calls for Drought in the Region to be Declared a Natural Disaster

Southern Downs Regional Council is calling for the drought in the region to be declared a natural disaster, in doing so this would help them receive more funding at a state and federal level to help deal with the costs of carting water to the region.

This comes as dam levels have dropped to around 5 percent capacity.

Mayor Tracy Dobie says Council is also considering emergency water restrictions:

While above ground sources for Stanthorpe are set to dry up by about December. Mayor Tracy Dobie goes on to say it's only a matter time for Stanthorpe:

