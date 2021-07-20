Seafarers Docked At Freemantle Test Positive To Covid-19

Fears eight crew members aboard a cargo ship docked at Freemantle with Covid-19 could be transferred to WA hospitals.

The BBC California docked on Monday morning, with eight seafarers clad in masks and gloves briefly leaving the ship to be tested after presenting Covid-like symptoms.

WA Health closely monitoring crew onboard cargo ship docked in Freemantle

WA Premier Mark McGowan said he hopes the crew can remain on board the ship to be quarantined but has not rules out bringing them to the mainland if their conditions deteriorate.

“It is essential we don’t let our hard work be undone...We’re seeing what’s happening in NSW and Victoria as we speak, and we certainly don’t want any of that to come here.” - Premier Mark McGowan

The cargo ship left Egypt in June before docking on three occasions in Indonesian ports on July 11.

Medical assistance will continue to be provided to the crew members as required.

