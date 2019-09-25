Seafood And Jazz The Attraction For Townsville's Next Festival

This weekend!

Cat Pegoraro

8 hours ago

Cat Pegoraro

Its back! The Triple M Townsville Seafood and Jazz Festival presented by the Townsville City Council and Triple M, is set to be held this weekend!

The festival will be held by the river in Maritime Park, and along Palmer Street.

The festival will kick off this Saturday from 11:30am till 9:30pm and continue on Sunday from 11:30am till 6:00pm.

Get your dancing shoes on because there will be live Jazz performances, and a range of food vendors! 

Good news - it’s a ticketed all ages event.

Better news – if you are leaving the kids at home there are licenses bars. As well as, wine and cocktail areas. 

For more info and tickets: 

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/townsville-jazz-festival-sunday-tickets-70577752959?aff=ebapi&fbclid=IwAR3PksQcQphMlWyPSCiETVi-ayrASqeT7GGmrxEJNBRJORlw3d-DxiD4ljc

