Sean O'Sullivan Expands On "High NRL IQ"

Speaking to Saturday Scrum, Penrith Panthers halfback Sean O'Sullivan spoke about his NRL upbringing and expanded on why David Riccio believes the Dolphins bound player has a high footy IQ.



The understudy to Nathan Cleary has his own family links to the game, as his father Peter has been a recruiting manager for numerous clubs in the past and involved in the game for more than 25 years.

Young Sean, who has flourished when called upon when either Cleary, Jarome Luai or both have been unavailable, has credited being around the likes of Billy Slater, Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Greg Inglis from when he was 9 years of age.

