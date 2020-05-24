Search For Prison Escapee Continues

The search for an escaped prisoner with links to the Mid North Coast continues after it was confirmed that the man did not steal a car.

Selim Sensoy, age 44, was reported missing from the minimum-security correctional facility at Glen Innes about 12pm on Saturday.

Police have been told he was last seen at 10 that day.

Officers from New England Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.

It was initially believed Sensoy may have stolen a red Subaru WRX from a Glen Innes home after his escape, however, following further inquiries, it was determined he was not involved when the vehicle was recovered following a pursuit and the arrest of two men in Moree on Sunday.

A large-scale search to locate Sensoy is continuing and police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

He is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, between 175-185cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing prison greens; however, it’s not known whether he has since changed clothes.

Mr Sensoy is from Prospect, but also has connections on the Mid North Coast and south east Queensland.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach him, but to instead call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000