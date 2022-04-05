Search And Rescue Divers Locate Man’s Body Swept Away In Gippsland Floodwaters

A man’s body has been discovered inside his submerged four-wheel-drive, after it was swept away by floodwaters on Monday.

The man, aged 66 from Mirboo North in South Gippsland, was driving a Nissan Patrol 4WD when he attempted to cross the Aberfeldy River crossing near Sullivan Track at Thomson, north of Baw Baw, about 1.30pm on Monday.

Police said the 66-year-old and another man were in two vehicles when he attempted a river crossing near Sullivan Track about 1.30pm yesterday.

The Mirboo North man, unfortunately got into difficulty when his car dropped in what appeared a deep section of the crossing.

His friend tried unsuccessfully to rescue him before raising the alarm.

Authorities said the Mirboo North man’s 4WD was swept away and inundated with water.

Search and Rescue Squad divers found the 66-year-old inside his submerged vehicle on Tuesday morning.

A major flood warning for the Cann and Genoan rivers had been put in place as the rain water moved downstream to Thomson.

A report would be prepared for the Coroner.

