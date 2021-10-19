Search Called Off For Cairns Missing Spear Fisherman

The search for a spear fisherman who went missing off the Cairns coast has been called off, amid queries over whether the 26-year-old had been taken by a shark.

Torrance Sambo, became separated from his companion at Sudbury Reef, near Fitzroy Island off the Cairns coast on Saturday in a diving expedition.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Far North Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

The alarm was raised when he failed to return to the boat at 4:15pm that afternoon.

Cairns Water Police, along with the rescue helicopter and foot patrols including Coast Guards, searched tirelessly over the weekend, with divers searching the seabed, while air police and vessels have been combing the area.

On Monday, crews found several items belonging to Mr Sambo, near where he was reported missing.

Queensland Police Senior Sergeant Matt Cornish said the decision to call off the search was a joint effort.

“Obviously as time goes on the chance of survivability decreases dramatically,” he said.

“Police make the decision to suspend the search and rescue mission for this man"

“The decision was made by the State Search and Rescue Co-ordinator along with police officers, medical experts and the family, as well,” he confirmed.

On Monday police divers located items found on the sea floor belonging to Mr Sambo including flippers.

Detectives are now investigating whether the disappearance could be linked to a shark abduction.

“They have not ruled that out at this stage and they will be looking at any piece of evidence available to find out what happened to this man, to be able to give family and friends closure,” Sergeant Cornish said.

The extensive search covered more than 135 sq/km along the coast.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.