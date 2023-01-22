Search Continues For Alleged California Mass Shooting Gunman

The search for the suspected gunman who killed at least 10 people in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in California continues.

The suspect, whose name is currently being withheld, also injured at least 10 other people at the Monterey Park studio.

Police have moved in to search a white van, CNN reporting law enforcement had earlier heard the sound of a gunshot coming from inside the vehicle.

Officials are yet to confirm anything from its search.

"We believe there is a person inside. We don't know their condition,” Sheriff Robert Luna told media.

"Could it be our suspect? Possibly.

"We believe if we're putting [the suspect’s] name out, that will inhibit our ability to potentially arrest the suspect if he's out there," he said.

A description of the alleged gunman has been released along with photos.

He is described as male, adult and of Asian appearance.

Police were called to Star Dance Studio at 10.22pm on Saturday (local time) after a Lunar New Year festival was held in the city with over 60,000 people in attendance.

Police are scouring CCTV for more information which could help identify the attacker, while the FBI is also involved in the manhunt.

