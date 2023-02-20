Search Continues For Missing Man After Dingy Capsized During Bucks Party

The search for a man who went missing during a bucks party celebration in Victoria has continued this morning.

The 34-year-old was one of four people celebrating a bucks party on a dingy in the Murray River before the boat capsized at around 2:40AM on Sunday morning.

Three of the men managed to surface while the fourth man failed to appear.

It is understood the men were visiting from Tasmania.

According to police, the men had been partying on a houseboat prior to the incident and were likely intoxicated.

An official search was launched on Sunday and resumed at 8AM on Monday.

