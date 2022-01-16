Search Continues For Missing Nine-Year-Old Girl In Blue Mountains

Police divers joined more than 100 volunteers in the search for missing girl Charlise Mutten along the Hawkesbury River around Windsor on Sunday afternoon.

Nine-year-old Charlise, who lives with her grandmother in Queensland, was visiting her mother Kallista Mutten and her mother’s fiancé at a Mount Wilson property, when she went missing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Although declared a crime scene, Chief Inspector Garry Sims said, “there’s nothing to indicate a crime ... but we are conducting our forensic investigations there, trying to find anything that can provide us a starting point.”

It comes after divers searched dams on neighbouring properties and the muddy waters of the Hawkesbury River at Windsor.

Homicide detectives, who have taken over the investigation have seized a red ute and a boat that was on the property for forensic testing.

Police are calling upon the public for assistance to help find the girl who has not been seen since last Thursday.

Charlise is of Caucasian appearance with brown hair and blue eyes, and is between 130 and 140 centimetres tall.

She was last seen wearing a pink top with a round neck collar, a black knee-length skirt and pink Nike thongs.

Anyone who can help locate the girl who was reported missing in the Blue Mountains on Friday is asked to contact police, or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.