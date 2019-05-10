Search Continues At Bluff Knoll For Missing WA Woman

Police personnel and SES volunteers are continuing to search Bluff Knoll and surrounding areas for a missing 38 year old woman.

Lorjie Tonguia Bautista was last seen near Bluff Knoll at 4am on Tuesday 7 May 2019, and concerns are held for her welfare.

She's described as olive skinned, approximately 157cm tall, slim build and black hair. Police believe she was last seen wearing a grey jumper, black jacket, blue jeans and red/black runners.

If you have seen Lorjie or know where she is, please contact police on 131 444.

Bluff Knoll Road, Carpark and walk trail are all closed to the public due to the land search, until further notice. For further information, please contact Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attraction in Albany on (08) 98424500.