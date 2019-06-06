Search for missing 2-year-old Ruben Scott continues.

Police continue to coordinate the search for a 2-year-old boy missing on a property in remote western Queensland.



Cape Patrol Inspector Mark Henderson said they continue their land and air search for the boy who has now been missing for 40 hours.



The boy was reported missing on Tuesday evening with police, family and employees searching followed by an extensive search yesterday at first light, with additional resources flown in to the remote property.



Land and air searches continue today with seven helicopters, SES volunteers and resources including drones, around 20 people from neighbouring properties and police scouring the area.



Additional resources continued to arrive at the isolated location overnight and more are expected today.