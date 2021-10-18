Search For Missing 8 Year Old Boy At Fernhook Falls Ends In Tragedy

The rapids at Fernhook Falls near Walpole. Source: Trip Advisor

The body of an eight-year-old boy who vanished after a kayaking incident on a family camping trip at Fernhook Falls near Walpole has been recovered by police divers.

The boy, named Sol, was camping with his family when he fell out of a kayak on October 10.

Sol’s brother heard him cry out for help but could not find him, prompting a major emergency search for him.

Great Southern District Superintendent Kim Travers confirmed the discovery of Sol’s body last Friday morning.

“Sol was located by the search team on Friday morning ... and a complex operation commenced to safely recover his body. The recovery would not have been possible without the mutual trust and respect of the family who have remained on-site throughout this recovery operation. The family have been advised and have expressed their thanks to all emergency services and volunteers involved,” she said.

Supt Travers said the family would make a statement at some point.

“The circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident will be subject of a report to the coroner,” she said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.