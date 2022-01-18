Search For Missing Girl In Blue Mountains Ends In Tragedy

Police have charged a Sydney man over the murder of a missing 9-year-old who disappeared in the Blue Mountains six days ago.

NSW search and rescue crews patrolled the area, where the girl was reported missing from Mt Wilson since Friday, January 14.

Around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, detectives arrested a 32-year-old man at a Surry Hills location in inner Sydney.

The man was charged with murder, set to appear in NSW court on Wednesday.

NSW Police continued the search at Colo River on Tuesday, a rural spot one hour from the Blue Mountains. Human remains were found, however they have yet to be identified.

The search began on Friday, after police were notified of the young girl's disappearance in Mt Wilson.

Police detectives are expected to speak to the media on Wednesday following the arrest.

