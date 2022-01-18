Search For Missing Schoolgirl Enters Day Five As Visibility Worsens

The search continues for missing child Charlise Mutten in the Blue Mountains region of NSW as the search mission enters its fifth day.

Rain and poor visibility have not deterred search teams who continue to search for missing schoolgirl Charlise Mutten after she disappeared on Thursday the 13th of January.

A smaller group of search and rescue workers are searching the mountains today after several volunteers were sent into isolation after contracting Covid.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Despite the search entering day five, Rural Fire Service staff said that Charlise could have survived the five days but will be severely dehydrated.

The Tweed Heads Public School student has been living with her grandmother in Coolangatta on the Gold Coast but was on holidays with her mother, Kallista Mutten when she went missing.

Mutten and her daughter had been staying with Charlise’s stepfather, Justin Stein on his multi-million-dollar property on Shadforth Road at the time of her disappearance.

Charlise was not reported missing until the following morning by her mother.

Ms Mutten has yet to be formally interviewed by police after being hospitalised for an existing medical condition shortly after reporting her daughter missing.

Homicide detectives have since joined the search with police officer’s now treating the Charlise’s disappearance as suspicious.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.