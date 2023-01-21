Search For Missing Swedish Student Continues

The search continues this morning for a 20-year-old Swedish student who plunged seven metres from a Sydney beach cliff face.

Noa Sage hit his head and was washed out to sea after exploring the rocks at Blue Fish Point on Sydney’s North Head with friends around 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Police, Marine Are Command and surf lifers immediately began their search efforts when the incident was reported following the fall.

The search was suspended on Thursday, NSW Police Superintendent Pat Sharkey saying poor weather was making the search more difficult.

“Over the last 24 hours the sea state has been quite high, particularly on coastal waters, so it has restricted the availability and operation of some of our assets,” he said.

“However, we still continue to search.”

The area where Mr Sage ventured into was not an approved trail, with signs telling the public to stay on main tracks.

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has listed the Blue Fish Point bushland area as closed for public safety and to protect important plant and animal communities.

