Search Resumes After Fatal Shark Attack At Little Bay In Sydney’s East

The search continues for a large shark in Sydney’s east after a swimmer was fatally mauled on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the tragic scene after witnesses described seeing a great white pull a person under the water off the rocks north of Little Bay about 4.35pm.

Police have confirmed in a statement that human remains were later discovered about 6pm.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Sydney Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

NSW Ambulance said the person who died "suffered catastrophic injuries" and “there was nothing paramedics could do”.

The swimmer has yet to be formally identified, but DNA testing will be needed to identify the victim.

Meantime, Randwick Council has closed all beaches along a 25km stretch from Clovelly to La Perouse as the search for the shark renewed at dawn today.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Surf Life Saving NSW said that from 7am they would be back with several jet-skis in the water and two drones to assist police.

SLS NSW chief executive Steven Pearce said they will also ramp up their presence at eastern suburbs beaches over the weekend.

“Today we have our lifesaver rescue helicopter back on the scene, multiple drones and numerous jet skis from Surf Life Saving NSW and Randwick Council, they will be patrolling while the DPIE (Department of Planning and Environment) set up drum lines,” Mr Pierce told The Daily Telegraph.

“We need to ensure the beaches are cleared of danger to our best ability, so we’ll keep surveilling that area today, leading into the weekend we’ll have a high presence of water assets and will ensure the lifesaver helicopter will fly around the coast to have that extra presence.”

Authorities have set up SMART drumlines in the area to try to catch the “four-and-a-half metre great white,” but Mr Pearce warned that a shark net would not have prevented the attack.

“It’s a beautiful part of our coastline, there’s a high presence ocean swimmer and we often find swimmers quite a distance out from the shore,” he said.

“But I don‘t think any form of shark netting would have prevented this attack, if a large shark is in the vicinity to attack someone.”

“Nine out of 10 times when we do patrols we see sharks, and they’re often just swimming by... tragically this shark was intent on causing harm,” Mr Pierce said.

The fatal shark attack is the first in Sydney in more than 60 years.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr