Search Suspended For Missing Shark Attack Victim

The search for a 57-year-old man who was attacked by a shark off Port Beach has been suspended after two days.

Paul Millachip was swimming off the beach on Saturday when he was bitten by a shark around 10 am.

The latest Western Australian news

Teenagers in a nearby dinghy raised the alarm of the attack which started an extensive search for the man.

The decision to call off the search was made at 4 pm on Sunday after the only item recovered was a pair of goggles which are now undergoing DNA analysis.

The wife of Mr. Millachip said her husband died doing what he loved, exercise, and thanked all of the people who were involved in the search for her husband.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.