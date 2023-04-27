Search Underway For Australian Man Overboard On Cruise Ship Headed To Hawaii

A desperate search is underway for an Australian man who fell overboard from a cruise ship headed for Hawaii.

Cruise line Quantum of the Seas confirmed the man, whose identity has not been revealed, fell overboard about 11pm local time (Wednesday night AEST), about 1,400km south of the Hawaiian Islands.

It is also unknown at this stage how he fell overboard.

“While on its trans-pacific sailing, a guest onboard Quantum of the Seas went overboard,” a statement read.

“The ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities.”

Passengers on board were asked to return to their rooms and make sure all members of their party were accounted for.

A passenger, who wished not to be named, told the ABC the boat immediately turned around and circled the area when it was realised the man had not been accounted for.

"They put in a huge effort, search boats, search lights, buoys," the passenger said.

Quantum of the Seas departed Brisbane on April 12 and is scheduled to arrive in Honolulu April 28.

