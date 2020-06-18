Searching For The G.O.A.T. - The List In Full

For the past few weeks, we've been counting down the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time). We asked the Mix Club to vote for who they reckon are the G.O.A.T. and, by gees, has it got Perth talking.
It's not too late to get involved. Click here.
Without further ado, here is the final listing for the G.O.A.T. and their three best songs.
The Final Listing
#20 - Crowded House
- Better Be Home Soon
- Something So Strong
- Don't Dream It's Over
#19 - The Rolling Stones
- (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
- Start Me Up
- You Can't Always Get What You Want
#18 - Ed Sheeran
- Perfect
- Castle On The Hill
- Thinking Out Loud
#17 - Fleetwood Mac
- Don't Stop
- Dreams
- Go Your Own Way
#16 - U2
- Pride (In The Name Of Love)
- Beautiful Day
- Where The Streets Have No Name
#15 - George Michael
- Freedom 90
- Faith
- Careless Whisper
#14 - David Bowie
- Space Oddity
- Let's Dance
- Heroes
#13 - INXS
- What You Need
- Don’t Change
- Never Tear Us Apart
#12 - Michael Jackson
- The Way You Make Me Feel
- Billie Jean
- Thriller
#11 - Bryan Adams
- Run To You
- Everything I Do (I Do It For You)
- Summer of 69
#10 - Cold Chisel
- Cheap Wine
- Flame Trees
- Khe Sanh
#9 - Madonna
- Vogue
- Into The Groove
- Like A Prayer
#8 - Bruce Springsteen
- Glory Days
- I'm On Fire /li>
- Born To Run
#7 - The Beatles
- Hey Jude
- Come Together
- Let It Be
#6 - Prince
- Cream
- Raspberry Beret
- Purple Rain
#5 - Bon Jovi
- You Give Love A Bad Name
- Always
- Livin' On A Prayer
#4 - Elton John
- Tiny Dancer
- Crocodile Rock
- Rocket Man
#3 - AC/DC
- Highway To Hell
- You Shook Me All Night Long
- It’s a Long Way To The Top
#2 - P!nk
- Raise Your Glass
- U & Ur Hand
- So What
Thanks to everyone who participated and celebrated the G.O.A.T.
The G.O.A.T. - all thanks to Chemist Warehouse. Get your Goat Soap now.