Searching For The G.O.A.T. - The List In Full

For the past few weeks, we've been counting down the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time). We asked the Mix Club to vote for who they reckon are the G.O.A.T. and, by gees, has it got Perth talking.

It's not too late to get involved. Click here.

Without further ado, here is the final listing for the G.O.A.T. and their three best songs.

The Final Listing

#20 - Crowded House Better Be Home Soon Something So Strong Don't Dream It's Over #19 - The Rolling Stones (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction Start Me Up You Can't Always Get What You Want #18 - Ed Sheeran Perfect Castle On The Hill Thinking Out Loud #17 - Fleetwood Mac Don't Stop Dreams Go Your Own Way #16 - U2 Pride (In The Name Of Love) Beautiful Day Where The Streets Have No Name #15 - George Michael Freedom 90 Faith Careless Whisper #14 - David Bowie Space Oddity Let's Dance Heroes #13 - INXS What You Need Don’t Change Never Tear Us Apart #12 - Michael Jackson The Way You Make Me Feel Billie Jean Thriller #11 - Bryan Adams Run To You Everything I Do (I Do It For You) Summer of 69 #10 - Cold Chisel Cheap Wine Flame Trees Khe Sanh #9 - Madonna Vogue Into The Groove Like A Prayer #8 - Bruce Springsteen Glory Days I'm On Fire /li> Born To Run #7 - The Beatles Hey Jude Come Together Let It Be #6 - Prince Cream Raspberry Beret Purple Rain #5 - Bon Jovi You Give Love A Bad Name Always Livin' On A Prayer #4 - Elton John Tiny Dancer Crocodile Rock Rocket Man #3 - AC/DC Highway To Hell You Shook Me All Night Long It’s a Long Way To The Top #2 - P!nk Raise Your Glass U & Ur Hand So What

Thanks to everyone who participated and celebrated the G.O.A.T.

The G.O.A.T. - all thanks to Chemist Warehouse. Get your Goat Soap now.