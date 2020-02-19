Seat Project Encourages Connection

Albany's first ‘Happy to Chat’ bench has been up for a weeks now, thanks to a partnership between agencies that aim to address social isolation within the community and create friendly and supportive connections with each other.



The City has partnered with WA Primary Health Alliance (WAPHA) to implement the ‘Happy to Chat’ bench project where seats around Albany will be branded to encourage people to stop and say hello to each other.



It comes off the back of the recently launched Compassionate Communities Charter, with the benches providing a safe and convenient place for those feeling lonely to sit and let others know they welcome a chat from passers-by.

The first ‘Happy to Chat’ bench is opposite the boat pens near Albany Entertainment Centre and Due South, and has a plaque identifying its purpose.