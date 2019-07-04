Seatbelts a police road safety focus this weekend

Operation Belt Up will see police focused on detecting drivers and passengers who are not appropriately restrained.

The campaign is in addition to Operation Home Safe which is running throughout the month of July, with police officers taking every opportunity to educate road users about their responsibilities.

The officer in charge of the SA Police Traffic Support Branch, Superintendent Bob Gray, said seatbelts save lives.

“It’s a simple, effective tool that we know significantly reduces the chance of a motorist or passenger dying or being seriously injured if they are involved in a crash, yet people choose not to buckle up,’ he said.

“That not only breaks the law but defies logic.”

The road safety operations are part of a wider program by police as part of the SA Police Road Safety Strategy 2020 ‘Towards Zero Together’.

Intelligence and data is used to highlight key issues, and target behaviour through enforcement, prevention, education and public engagement.

In particular, the five factors which police know can lead to fatalities are:

· drink and drug driving

· speeding

· distraction

· seatbelts

· dangerous road users

“All police officers are aware of the number of people who have been killed or seriously injured on the state’s roads this year, and each are contributing to road safety both through enforcement and education,” Superintendent Gray said.

“We will be paying close attention to the behaviour of all drivers in the days, weeks and months ahead, with targeted campaigns like Operation Belt Up intended to highlight particular issues.

“Analysis of 2018 road data shows that 16 per cent of those killed last year were not wearing a seatbelt, and that the five year average is 27 per cent of drivers and passengers*.

“Police will do our bit to keep our roads safe for everyone, however we can’t be everywhere, all the time so it is vital that all road users play their part.

“Remember to belt up this weekend – and every time you get in a vehicle – not just to avoid a fine, but to potentially save a life.” ,

https://youtu.be/YpdXz-EGLsQ

Seatbelt offences

Driver fail to wear seatbelt properly adjusted and fastened

Expiation $381; Victims of Crime Levy $60 – Total $441 plus three demerit points.

Passenger 16 years or older:

* Fail to wear seat belt

* Occupy same position as another passenger

* Occupy position not fitted with seatbelt

Expiation $381; Victims of Crime Levy $60 – Total $441 plus three demerit points.

Driver fail to ensure passengers 16 years or older are wearing seatbelt and seated in accordance with rule (see above)

One such passenger

Expiation $381; Victims of Crime Levy $60 – Total $441 plus three demerit points.

More than one such passenger

Expiation $449; Victims of Crime Levy $60 – Total $509 plus five demerit points.

Driver fail to ensure passengers under 16 years are wearing seatbelt or approved child restraint and are seated in accordance with rule

One such passenger

Expiation $381; Victims of Crime Levy $60 – Total $441 plus three demerit points.

More than one such passenger

Expiation $449; Victims of Crime Levy $60 – Total $509 plus five demerit points.