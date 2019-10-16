Seb Costello Explains Why The New Essendon Supplements Story Won’t Change Anything

Hot Breakfast news reader — and Essendon tragic — Seb Costello has explained this morning why the new Essendon supplements saga story won’t actually change anything.

“What we wanna do here is unpack a front page story on the Herald Sun that says ‘ASADA documents cast fresh doubts on probe’,” Seb said on Triple M’s Spring Break with Billy, Brig and Joey this morning.

“Reading it for the first time, you may think that this is evidence that shows it was wrong to ban the Essendon players.

“It doesn’t show that.

“Does it mean Jobe Watson’s gonna get his Brownlow back? No it doesn’t.

“What it does show is that… ASADA were unprepared when the supplements saga broke.”

Seb explained what the story actually means.

“Michael Warner’s a great journo and has done a nice job with this story, but there is a website that ASADA operate that wasn’t up to date at the time the supplements saga broke.

“This website was supposed to have all the banned items on it and you could Google it and have a look as to whether you were taking one or not… and what this shows is that when the supplements saga broke in 2013 the banned substance the Essendon players took (Thymosin beta-4) wasn’t on this ASADA website.

“But it was a banned substance at the time, and that’s the key point.

“So the headline here guys is that nothing really changes. Essendon took a substance in 2012 that was banned in 2010.

“That’s the kind of end of story.”

