Second Double Fatality On Tasmania’s Roads 'Totally Unacceptable'

Police are urging drivers to do the right thing behind the wheel following another fatal crash on Tasmania's roads.

Two more Victorian travellers on holiday in the apple state were tragically killed on Monday after their car collided with a truck on the Midland Highway, south of Campbell Town.

Road toll rises to 20 following Midland Highway fatal

The second fatal crash in two weeks has bought Tasmania's road toll for the year to 20.

Assistant Police Commander Jonathan Higgins has said its "totally unacceptable", with any loss of life a tragedy.

"It’s a shocking situation that we have here in Tasmania, any loss of life on the roads or any loss of life in general. We pride ourselves with bringing people into our community, allowing them to travel the state and see our sights and our wonderful features in Tasmania. But we want to make sure our locals and our tourists alike are safe" - Assist CDR Jonathan Higgins

Four new mobile speed cameras will be online soon, situated across the state’s crash black spots.

