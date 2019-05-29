Second Fatal Crash at Kumbia Claims Man’s Life

Police are investigating following another fatal traffic crash at Kumbia which has claimed the life of a 62-year-old man.
Preliminary investigations suggests a ute was travelling south along Benair Road when it collided with a Prime Mover towing a trailer at Reedy Creek Road just before midday yesterday.
The driver of the ute, a 62-year-old man from Alice Creek, sustained significant injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The 31-year-old male driver of the Prime Mover was not seriously injured.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
