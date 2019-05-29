Second Fatal Crash at Kumbia Claims Man’s Life

Police are investigating following another fatal traffic crash at Kumbia which has claimed the life of a 62-year-old man.

Preliminary investigations suggests a ute was travelling south along Benair Road when it collided with a Prime Mover towing a trailer at Reedy Creek Road just before midday yesterday.

The driver of the ute, a 62-year-old man from Alice Creek, sustained significant injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 31-year-old male driver of the Prime Mover was not seriously injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #: QP1901039208