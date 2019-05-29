Second Fatal Crash at Kumbia Claims Man’s Life

62-year-old man dies at scene

Triple M News Darling Downs

29 May 2019

Triple M News Darling Downs

Article heading image for Second Fatal Crash at Kumbia Claims Man’s Life

Police are investigating following another fatal traffic crash at Kumbia which has claimed the life of a 62-year-old man.

Preliminary investigations suggests a ute was travelling south along Benair Road when it collided with a Prime Mover towing a trailer at Reedy Creek Road just before midday yesterday.

The driver of the ute, a 62-year-old man from Alice Creek, sustained significant injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 31-year-old male driver of the Prime Mover was not seriously injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

If you have information for police, contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #: QP1901039208

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs