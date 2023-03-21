Second Man Arrested In Relation To Death Of Adelaide Grandfather

Police have arrested a second person over the death of a grandfather who was allegedly beaten to death in Adelaide last week.

Emergency services arrived at a north-east Adelaide home at around 3PM on Thursday of last week following reports a man had been assaulted.

After arriving at Victoria Drive in Modbury, paramedics found a man suffering from critical head injuries.

The 62-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries the following day.

The grandfather was allegedly bashed by two men on push bikes prior to his death.

Police arrested a 32-year-old Modbury man a short time after the alleged attack and charged him with a number of offences relating to the death of Mr Frost.

A 33-year-old man was arrested today before being charged with murder and is set to face Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

Investigations into Mr Frost’s death are ongoing, however, police do not believe the attack was random.

