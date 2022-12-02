Second Man Arrested Over Shooting Death Of Rami Iskander

Police have arrested and charged a second man over the shooting death of Rami Iskander earlier this year.

The 23-year-old was shot dead in the driveway of his Belmore home on May 14 only two weeks after the death of his uncle, underworld figure Mahmoud “Brownie” Ahmad.

Despite paramedics attempting to save Iskander, he passed away at the scene.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man in Sydney on Wednesday morning and charged him with concealing a serious indictable offence and being an accessory to murder after the fact.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged with several offences over Iskander’s death last month.

The charges include accessory to murder, participating in a criminal group, contributing to criminal group activity and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Investigations are ongoing.

