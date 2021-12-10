Second Tragedy In Brisbane Floodwaters

Weather warning remains for SEQ

Article heading image for Second Tragedy In Brisbane Floodwaters

Tragically, a second person has died in as many days in floodwaters wreaking havoc across south-east parts of Queensland.

Police are investigating the death of the woman, the passenger of a car which was swept into floodwaters in Brisbane's north on Thursday night.

Reports the vehicle had just exited a Hungry Jack's drive-through before the chaotic river-floods claimed the car at Little Cabbage Tree Creek

Emergency services raced to reports of the sedan sweeping into a creek near Lucan Avenue.

The driver was able to free himself, however the 44-year-old passenger was pronounced dead after the sedan was discovered hours later.

It comes after an elderly lady had her car swept into floodwaters in Brisbane's west on Wednesday night, tragically becoming another fatality of Queensland's current flood crisis.

Post

Last week, a man near Toowoomba lost his life in a similar scenario.

Many parts of the Brisbane area remain on flood-watch this weekend, with emergency crews issuing a warning to night drive during floods, instead try to get to higher ground.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

10 December 2021

Triple M Brisbane
Floodwaters
South East Queensland
Brisbane news
Listen Live!
Triple M Brisbane
Floodwaters
South East Queensland
Brisbane news
Triple M Brisbane
Floodwaters
South East Queensland
Brisbane news
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs