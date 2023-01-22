Second Woman Confirmed Dead In Boat Accident Tragedy

Worst fears have been confirmed with the body found of a second woman following a boating accident.

Peel Water Police recovered the body of Kylie Bazzo, 52, – the mother of West Coast Eagles recruit Rhett Bazzo – at about 7pm near Creery Island.

Ms Bazzo’s passing followed the death of Deborah Burdon, 54, whose body was recovered on the night of the incident.

Ms Burdon’s partner, John Burdon, 47, was injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The other man on board was not injured.

A massive search involving water, land and air units was launched, with crews continuing into the night on Sunday in search of Ms Bazzo.

On Sunday, police Superintendent Peter Morrissey conceded the search was likely to have a terrible result.

“We’ve done land-based searches and water-based searches and at this stage, we’re probably in a space where we’re looking to recover the body,” he said.

