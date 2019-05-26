Security Cameras To Be Installed To The Breakwater

Access to the Southern Breakwater is set to be restricted while new security cameras are installed. North Queensland Bulk Ports will have the cameras put in across infrastructure at Mackay and Hay Point with the restrictions in place from today until Wednesday. All vehicles including cars and motorbikes will be unable to reach the breakwater during this time with pedestrian and cycle access restricted to nights. The camera will capture low resolution images of the surf conditions.

Senator Matt Canavan has come out in support of the Adani approval timeline but he says thanks isn’t owed to the State Government. Thanks is reserved for the people of Mackay for forcing the outcome with their Federal votes. He says the backflip from Labor wasn’t an effort to build local jobs but to ensure a continued hold in State Government leadership.

The theme for this National Reconciliation Week is; grounded in truth. It starts today with events planned right across Mackay and The Whitsundays. Reconciliation Australia’s Karen Mundine says it's an Indigenous and non-Indigenous issue and we need to learn all we can to improve the lives of those around us.

Mackay has become the first region in Australia to host a National Lawn Bowls Championship for the disabled. The National Disability Lawn Bowls Championships held at South Suburban Bowls Club over the weekend. An event that has been three years in the making.