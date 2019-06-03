See Jan Fran In Shepparton This Tuesday!

Damien Willoughby

an hour ago

Damien Willoughby

Australian journalist and TV presenter, Jan Fran, will be speaking at the upcoming Shepparton Chamber Of Commerce And Industry event on Tuesday June 4!

Jan currently hosts The Feed on SBSVICELAND while also hosting her podcasts, Sexism and the City and The Few Who Do.

Jan is an ambassador for Plan International Australia where she advocates for women and girls.

Don't miss your chance to hear from Jan at this intimate event! 

Date: June 4th 
Time: 6pm-9pm 
Location: 505 Wyndham Street, Shepparton 
Costs: $40 
For more info click here!

Presented by Shepparton Chamber Of Commerce And Industry in partnership with Greater Shepparton Women’s Charter Advisory Committee.

 

 

