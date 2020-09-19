See P!nk, Keith Urban and Taylor Swift Perform At The ACM Awards

What 2020 needs right now is some incredible music from some of the world's biggest country music stars... and that's what it's delivered!

Taylor Swift took to the stage at the 2020 Country Music Awards to deliver a beautiful performance of her song 'Betty' from her recent surprise album Folklore.



She wasn't the only star to give us a stellar performance on the night, Keith Urban and P!nk belted out their new hit they released this week 'One Too Many', which is sure to be stuck in your head for years to come!



Watch:



'One Too Many' is taken from Keith's new album The Speed Of Now, which is out now.



