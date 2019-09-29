See Which Picks Your Club Currently Has In The 2019 Draft

The AFL has today released the indicative order for the 2019 AFL National Draft.

With Richmond winning the premiership yesterday, the initial order of the picks has now been established.



There is set to be plenty of change to this order though with a potential Gold Coast SUNS priority pick and a host of draft picks set to be traded once the Trade Period kicks off next Monday.



See which picks your club currently has below.



Adelaide: 3, 21, 26

Brisbane: 15, 19, 32, 42, 50, 86

Carlton: 8, 39, 44, 71, 80

Collingwood: 33, 51, 64, 69

Essendon: 29, 35, 47, 60, 65, 83

Fremantle: 6, 24, 78

Geelong: 16, 34, 52, 88

Gold Coast: 1, 14, 54, 73, 85

GWS: 11, 17, 53, 75, 89

Hawthorn: 10, 28, 45, 82, 87

Melbourne: 2, 20, 38, 56, 74

North Melbourne: 7, 25, 43, 68, 79

Port Adelaide: 9, 27, 61, 62, 63, 66, 81

Richmond: 18, 36, 37, 70, 72, 90

St Kilda: 5, 55, 67, 77

Sydney: 4, 23, 40, 49, 57, 58, 76

West Coast: 13, 22, 31, 59

Western Bulldogs: 12, 30, 41, 46, 48, 84

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the latest draft and trade period news!