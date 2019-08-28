See Who's Nominated From Your Club For The AFL Players MVP

The 2019 AFL award season is in full swing and the AFL Players Association MVP nominees have been announced ahead of the ceremony on August 29th.

The Leigh Matthews trophy is awarded to the Most Valuable Player of the competition as voted by the players in a two stage process. Players first nominate three team mates for the award and then players are asked to vote again from a list of nominees from every club (players can not vote for a team mate in the second stage).

See who from your club was nominated below:

Adelaide Crows:

Brad Crouch, Rory Sloane, Alex Keath

Brisbane Lions

Lachie Neale, Dayne Zorko, Harris Andrews

Carlton:

Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering

Collingwood:

Brody Grundy, Scott Pendlebury, Jordan De Goey

Essendon:

Zach Merret, Dylan Shiel, Jake Stringer

Fremantle:

Nat Fyfe, Bradley Hill, Michael Walters

Geelong:

Tim Kelly, Tom Hawkins, Mark Blicavs

Gold Coast Sun:

Jarrod Witts, David Swallow, Darcy McPherson

GWS Giants:

Lachie Whitfield, Jeremy Cameron, Nick Haynes

Hawthorn:

Ricky Henderson, Jaeger O'Meara, Ben McEvoy

Melbourne:

Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver, James Harmes

North Melbourne:

Ben Cunnington, Robbie Tarrant, Shaun Higgins

Port Adelaide:

Travis Boak, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Tom Clurey

Richmond:

Dylan Grimes, Dion Prestia, Dustin Martin

Saint Kilda:

Rowan Marshall, Jack Billings, Jack Steele

Sydney Swans:

Dane Rampe, George Hewett, Luke Parker

West Coast:

Elliot Yeo, Luke Shuey, Jeremy McGovern

Western Bulldogs:

Jackson Macrae, Marcus Bontempelli, Josh Dunkley

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!