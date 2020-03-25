"Seems So Far Away" | The Most Realistic Start Date For The 2020 NRL Season To Resume

After news that the NRL were indefinitely suspending the 2020 season, talk has now turned to what kind of premiership - if any - we can expect this year.

The Australian's Brent Read joined Tuesday's The Rush Hour with MG where he explained that while there are a number of scenarios we could see play out, there is one option that seems more realistic than others.

Listen below:

Regardless of what date the season may or may not pick up again, it's clear that all 16 clubs are facing financial strain through the uncertainty.

And with that knowledge come reports that we could be set to lose one - or more - clubs over the coming months.

But Ready doesn't agree, echoing recent comments made by the Storm's CEO Bart Campbell.

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or subscribe on the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.