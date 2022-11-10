Seibold Reveals Plan To Bring Manly Players 'Together'

New Manly coach Anthony Seibold says he's ready to rebuild the playing group's "togetherness", with pre-season training right around the corner.

Seibold, who signed with the Sea Eagles on a three-year contract this week, takes over from premiership-winning coach Des Hasler as the club looks to amend the ugly seven-game losing streak that marred the end of the 2022 season.

The incoming coach revealed his intentions to bring the playing group together, with the recent season derailed by a pride jersey saga that divided the club and its players.

"The challenge for clubs is to be consistent and obviously Manly fans want success and expect success... we're well planned to go into pre-season training which starts Monday next week," Seibold told Triple M's Rush Hour.

"It's about executing the plan over the pre-season and giving the players an opportunity to build that togetherness again... I see a lot of potential."

