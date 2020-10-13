Selina Neil From The SES Mackay & Whitsundays Says "Be Prepared" For The Next 6 Months Of Unstable Weather

- NewsSelina Neil From The SES Mackay & Whitsundays Says "Be Prepared" For The Next 6 Months Of Unstable Weather
Clean Up Now
Photo: The Daily Mercury Mackay
A La Nina means this summer North Queenslanders must be prepared for an earlier cyclone season with the potential for more storms to cross the coast. Selina Neil Of The SES Mackay & The Whitsundays Spoke With Jay & Dave About Being Prepared!
Coverage Of TC Debbie On NINE News Mackay When She Crossed The Coast In 2017