Selina Neil From The SES Mackay & Whitsundays Says "Be Prepared" For The Next 6 Months Of Unstable Weather

Clean Up Now

Article heading image for Selina Neil From The SES Mackay & Whitsundays Says "Be Prepared" For The Next 6 Months Of Unstable Weather

Photo: The Daily Mercury Mackay

A La Nina means this summer North Queenslanders must be prepared for an earlier cyclone season with the potential for more storms to cross the coast. Selina Neil Of The SES Mackay & The Whitsundays Spoke With Jay & Dave About Being Prepared! 

Coverage Of TC Debbie On NINE News Mackay When She Crossed The Coast In 2017 

a day ago

Selina Neil
SES
Mackay
Whitsundays
