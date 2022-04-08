Senate Inquiry Calls For Royal Commission Into Australia’s Pandemic Response

In a final reported release on Thursday into Australia's Covid pandemic response, the federal government has been urged to establish a national Centre for Disease Control.

Included in the 19 recommendations to come out of the Senate inquiry, were calls for a royal commission into how Australia handled the pandemic, greater transparency for health bodies, and future proofing on how to handle future pandemics.

The Senate inquiry’s chair, Labor’s Katy Gallagher, said the recommendations are crucial at this time as we head into the cooler months amid a looming spike in cases.

"It is imperative that the next Australian government learns the lessons from the failures over the past two years so that when the next pandemic or health crisis comes, Australia is better prepared."

However, the report did find that although “Australia fared much better than other countries” during its first wave, “significant failures” had caused “catastrophic consequences” with more than 6,000 deaths, and a third of those in aged care.

“This failure to establish stand-alone quarantine facilities resulted in overseas arrival caps being imposed, which severely restricted the number of people able to return to Australia, denying thousands of citizens entry to their own country,” the report said.

The vaccine rollout “was plagued by the failure to secure enough supply and significant delays which led to every target the government set itself being missed”

“The government has also failed to address the serious and dangerous vaccine misinformation promoted within the government’s own parliamentary ranks.”

After more than two years and dozens of hearings, senator Gallagher insists a royal commission would have the authority to go further into Australia's Covid response and greater power to encourage information sharing and compliance.

"A royal commission is required partly because we’ve spent hundreds of billions of dollars … in economic responses, and over $40 billion in our health response."

The report also called for a review of the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s powers “to address health misinformation during public health campaigns or emergency responses”.

Gallagher cited that Australia was “unprepared” for the pandemic, with the federal government reluctant to take "responsibility”.

She cited that the Morrison government’s failures on “quarantine and vaccines” had caused “flow-on consequences”.

“We think some of the failures have lengthened the lockdowns, we’ve had significant outbreaks as a result – obviously more cases, and unfortunately more deaths.” - Senator Gallagher

The Morrison government was also put over the coals for its lack of transparency with information to the committee during the hearings two-year course.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 6,892

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 243 / 6

Northern Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,200

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 55 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 10,092

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 479 / 15

New South Wales

New cases: 20,396

Covid-related deaths: 8

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,435 / 44

Victoria

New cases: 11,192

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 335 / 12

South Australia

New cases: 5,666

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 202 / 11

Tasmania

New cases: 1,885

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 41 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 9,906

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 626 / 17

