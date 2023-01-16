Senator Jim Molan Dies After Battle With Cancer, Aged 72

NSW Liberal Senator and retired major general Jim Molan has died, aged 72, after a two-year battle with aggressive cancer.

Mr Nolan’s family said in a statement he had suffered a “sudden and rapid” decline of his health after Christmas, dying peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family.

"With profound sadness we share that, following a sudden and rapid decline in health after Christmas, Jim died peacefully on January 16 in the arms of his family," the statement read.

"He was many things – a soldier, a pilot, an author, a volunteer firefighter, and a Senator. Most of all, he was an adored husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

"Our loss is immeasurable, but we are comforted in our memoires of a full life courageously lived, devoted to family and in service of the country he loved.” - Molan family statement

Before entering politics, Mr Nolan spend four decades serving in the Australian army where he reached the ranking of major general - serving in East Timor and Iraq as Chief of Operations.

He took sick leave from parliament in 2021 after being initially diagnosed before returning after treatment and re-elected to a six-year term in the Senate at the May 2022 election.

Mr Molan was survived by his wife Anne and four children including popular radio presenter Erin Molan.

